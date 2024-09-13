Watch Now
Cheektowaga man indicted, accused of beating man to death with his fists and a lamp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga man is now charged with murder after he allegedly beat a man to death inside the victim's riverside home.

56-year-old James Dietz has been indicted in connection to the deadly attack that happened August 17 inside a home on Henrietta Avenue in Buffalo.

Officers went to the house for a welfare check. Police say they found the victim, 66-year-old Michael Fronczak, dead inside the basement. Authorities ruled the death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

Investigators say Dietz beat Fronczak with his fists and a lamp. He's also accused of stealing Fronczak's wallet and car and leaving the area. Sheriff's deputies in Taylors, South Carolina arrested Dietz four days later.

Dietz is being held without bail. A return court date has not yet been scheduled.

