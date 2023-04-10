Watch Now
Cheektowaga man found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child

Posted at 5:27 PM, Apr 10, 2023
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Cheektowaga man was found guilty of one count of predatory sexual assault against a child and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Between Aug. 15, 2018, and July 13, 2020, the defendant, 37-year-old William T. Bergeron, engaged in multiple acts of sexual conduct against a child in the town of Tonawanda.

Bergeron was a registered sex offender and known to the victim at the time of the crimes.

Bergeron will face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on May 25.

A temporary order of protection on behalf of the victim remains in effect.

