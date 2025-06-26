Cheektowaga man facing multiple sex trafficking charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that a federal grand jury returned a nine-count indictment charging 59-year-old Darryl Lamont Paul, a/k/a Darryl Lamont, of Cheektowaga, with:



Sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion

Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion

Transportation across state lines of an individual with intent that such individual engage in prostitution

Using and maintaining a drug-involved premises

According to investigators, for the last 25 years, Lamont has owned NoLimit Entertainment (NLE), a company that provides entertainment, including nude dancers and topless bartenders, for parties such as stags and birthdays. He is accused of conspiring with others to recruit young, vulnerable women from area strip clubs to work for NLE. It is also alleged that Lamont would refer young women to these strip clubs for additional employment.

Investigators said that during that time, Lamont is accused of using force, fraud, and coercion to sex traffic a total of six victims. It is also alleged that he transported one of the victims across state lines to engage in prostitution. In addition, from 2021 to March 13, 2025, Lamont allegedly maintained an apartment on Beach Road in Cheektowaga to manufacture, distribute and use cocaine.

Lamont was arraigned Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and was detained. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life.