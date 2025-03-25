Cheektowaga man facing charges in connection to shots fired on Hopkins Road in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police announced that a Cheektowaga man is facing charges in connection to a shots fired incident on Hopkins Road on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Hopkins Road and Randwood Drive. Witnesses reported it involved a white pickup truck and a gray SUV.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 33-year-old Shayne S. Ganoe is accused of firing multiple shots from an illegal gun into the victims' occupied vehicle. There were no injuries reported, but the vehicle was damaged.

According to the DA, Ganoe is also accused of committing the crime while knowingly in violation of an existing order of protection issued by a West Seneca Town Court Justice.

On Wednesday, Ganoe was arraigned on the following charges and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center:



Second-degree attempted murder

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree criminal mischief

First-degree criminal contempt

Second-degree menacing

Police said the charges are the result of the cooperation of the victims who came forward and the witness accounts of the incident.

Ganoe is scheduled to return on March 31 for a felony hearing and was held without bail. Temporary orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victims.