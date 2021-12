TOWN OF ALABAMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office reports a Cheektowaga man has died after a single-vehicle went off the road in the Town of Alabama Tuesday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, 55-year-old Mark Morlock was driving a pickup truck south on State Route 77 and then drove off the road and into a field.

Investigators believe Morlock suffered a medical emergency. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.