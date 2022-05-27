Watch
Cheektowaga man convicted of enticement of a minor sentenced to 30 years in prison

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Posted at 2:18 PM, May 27, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 52-year-old Michael Mesko of Cheektowaga, who was convicted of enticement of a minor, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Bonanno, who handled the case, said between October 2020 and January 2021 Mesko engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old minor female who was mentally disabled. Mesko communicated with the victim via text message and mobile chat applications.

In February 2021, Mesko fled with the victim to Pennsylvania causing an Amber Alert to be issued. The U.S. Attorney's Office said after Mesko's vehicle was spotted by Pennsylvania State Police he fled at a high rate of speed and had to be forcibly stopped and taken into custody.

