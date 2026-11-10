Cheektowaga man charged with production of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga man has been charged after allegedly communicating with a minor in a sexual manner.

Bryce Weston, 22, was arrested and charged with criminal complaint with production of child sexual abuse material. Weston faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years and a fine of $250,000.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on August 23, Snapchat reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a file containing child pornography was uploaded to the server. The NCMEC created a Cybertipline Report, which led to a New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigation. The file was traced to Weston.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on October 14, the NYSP executed a search warrant at Weston's home on Columbus Avenue. Police recovered Weston's cell phone and found a chat conversation with a girl who identified herself as 13 years old.

Weston allegedly identified himself as "Jake" and claimed he was "15 gonna be 16," with the communication quickly turning sexual in nature.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Weston continued to communicate with the minor, allegedly indicating he wanted to meet in person. Weston allegedly said in a conversation he was 20 years old, and the minor again stated she was 13 years old. Weston responded that he thought she was kidding about her age.

Weston and the minor continued to communicate until October. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the conversations were sexually explicit and included the exchange of multiple photos between the two.