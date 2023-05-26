Cheektowaga man charged with production and possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging 33-year-old Dustin Coffelt of Cheektowaga with production and possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in July 2022 the Depew Police Department received a report that Coffelt sexually abused a 13-year-old girl. Officials said the alleged abuse may have occurred for several years.

Later in July 2022 investigators seized Coffelt’s cell phone and recovered numerous sexually explicit images of the minor victim.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years, and a $250,000 fine.