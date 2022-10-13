Watch Now
Cheektowaga man charged with possession of over 200,000 images of child pornography

Posted at 3:11 PM, Oct 13, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday that a Cheektowaga man was charged by criminal complaint with possession of child pornography.

In June 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a cyber tip to the New York State Police, reporting that an image of child pornography was uploaded to their network. Further investigation traced the image to 47-year-old Michael P. Daly.

On Oct. 22, 2020, the New York State Police executed a search warrant at the home of Daly, seizing a laptop, flash drive, and iPhone.

A forensic search of the items turned up over 230,000 images and 95 videos of child pornography. Some of the images included prepubescent minors and violence.

Daly appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge and was released on conditions.

