Cheektowaga man charged with enticement of a minor

WKBW staff
Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 02, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga man has been charged, by a criminal complaint, with enticement of a minor and production of child sexual abuse material, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

According to the complaint, 50-year-old Michael Mesko was arrested by the North Tonawanda Police Department on February 4, after being accused of engaging in repeated sexual acts with a 17-year-old.

Investigators say Mesko communicated with the victim using social media, including Snapchat and TextNow, and was able to obtain nude images of the victim, constituting child pornography. He is also accused of enticing the 17-year-old victim into sexual contact.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, investigators searched the victim’s iPad and found conversations between Mesko and the victim dating back to October 8, 2020.

Mesko faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

Mesko is also accused of fleeing to Pennsylvania with the victim, which triggered an AMBER Alert last month.

