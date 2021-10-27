Cheektowaga man arrested on animal cruelty charges for allegedly killing cats

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a Cheektowaga man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges for allegedly killing cats.

Investigators say 21-year-old Moises Germanguerrero's girlfriend brought a cat to the SPCA Serving Erie County aftger Germanguerrero allegedly hit the cat with a closed fist which caused the cat's death in March.

Investigators say Germanguerrero's girlfriend brought another cat to a different veterinary hospital for head trauma after Germanguerrero allegedly hit the cat with a closed fist, resulting in the cat being euthanized due to its injuries.

“This is a disturbing case of a man accused of killing his own pets. My office will continue to prosecute animal abusers to the fullest extent of the law. I want thank the SPCA for not only their work in this investigation, but also for the work they do every day to help animals in our community,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

“This is so much more than a job for our officers at the SPCA. These cases become incredibly personal, and elicit heartfelt sentiment amongst members of our team. Just this case alone, particularly for Officer Ivory, represented more than 6 months of discussion and fact-checking and, yes, a range of emotions. I’m incredibly proud of the work performed by the NYS Peace Officers who represent the SPCA every day, and equally-proud of the relationships they’ve formed with other local law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s Office. Together with donors who make our services possible, we work tirelessly to end animal cruelty in our region and beyond,” said Beth Shapiro, SPCA Serving Erie County Interim President/CEO.

Germanguerrero is expected to appear in court on January 6, 2022.

If convicted on all charges Germanguerrero faces a maximum of four years in prison.