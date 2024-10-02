Cheektowaga man arrested after reported 'suspicious interaction' on Maryvale School Campus

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police announced an arrest was made after a reported "suspicious interaction" on the Maryvale School Campus.

The department said it was made aware of the suspicious interaction between an adult male and a group of juvenile students on Monday. The man was later identified as 74-year-old Islam Mohibul of Cheektowaga.

According to police, Mohibul was speaking with the group of juveniles and allegedly leaned down and kissed a juvenile several times on the face. The information was immediately relayed to the school resource officer to be investigated.

An investigation determined that Mohibul was also reportedly seen on the property during off-school hours interacting with several juveniles over a course of one month. Police said up until September 30, there had not been any reports made to school staff or police.

Mohibul was arrested for second-degree harassment on Tuesday. He has been trespassed from all Maryvale School properties and the staff was made aware of the situation.

If you believe you or your family has had a similar interaction with Mohibul you're asked to contact the Cheektowaga Police Detective Bureau at 716-686-3505.