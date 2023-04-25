Cheektowaga man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot a Buffalo student on school bus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot a Buffalo student.

The defendant, 68-year-old Michael Askew, allegedly made the threats to a student on Tuesday, April 20, onboard a school bus.

Askew, who was employed by First Student as a bus driver, was later fired from the company after a video of the incident began to circulate. First Student released the following statement regarding the incident:

At First Student, we take our responsibility to provide a safe environment for students on our school buses very seriously. Certainly, we understand the concern this incident has caused. We, too, are extremely disturbed by what we saw in the video. This sort of behavior will not be tolerated. The driver is no longer employed by First Student. First Student

Buffalo Public Schools also released the following statement regarding the incident:

Buffalo Public Schools has zero tolerance for gun-related violence, and the safety of all students and staff is of the utmost importance. As the bus driver was an employee of First Student, Buffalo Public Schools worked directly with them to immediately remove him from his position to protect our students. Buffalo Public Schools also notified the Buffalo Police so appropriate action could be taken. As this is an ongoing police investigation, we cannot comment further at this time." Buffalo Public Schools

Buffalo Police Threat Management Unit Detectives obtained an extreme risk order of protection and a search provision.

On Tuesday morning, Buffalo Police SWAT conducted a search at the home of Askew. Three legally owned handguns were found and seized under the protection order.

An illegal non-SAFE Act-compliant Smith & Wesson rifle was seized as well.

Askew was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He will face an additional charge in the town of Cheektowaga for the illegal rifle possession.