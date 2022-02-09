Cheektowaga man accused of killing his cats faces animal cruelty charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga man accused of killing his cats is facing animal cruelty charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 22-year-old Moises L. Germanguerrero was arraigned Wednesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to the district attorney's office, the SPCA Serving Erie County began investigating Germanguerrero following the suspicious deaths of his cats.

On March 29, 2021 his girlfriend allegedly brought a dead cat to a veterinary hospital, which was then taken to the SPCA and a necropsy determined that the cat died from blunt force trauma to the head. Germanguerrero is accused of hitting the cat with a closed fist and causing its death.

On October 18, 2021 his girlfriend allegedly brought another cat to a different veterinary hospital to be treated for head trauma. The cat was taken to the SPCA where it was euthanized due to the severity of the injury. A necropsy determined the cat died from blunt force trauma to the head. Germanguerrero is also accused of hitting this cat with a closed fist and fatally injuring it.

Germanguerrero is scheduled to return March 22 for a pre-trial conference. He faces a maximum of two years in prison and remains released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying for bail.