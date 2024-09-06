Cheektowaga man accused of causing crash that killed West Seneca woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga man is accused of causing a crash that killed a West Seneca woman in August.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 48-year-old Alan P. Bulera was arraigned Thursday in West Seneca Town Court on one count of first-degree manslaughter.

The crash occurred on August 11 at the intersection of Clinton Street and Borden Road in West Seneca. Bulera was allegedly driving his vehicle at a high rate of speed east on Clinton Street when he caused a rear-end collision with a minivan at the intersection. Bulera and the driver of the minivan, 76-year-old Irene Mair of West Seneca, were taken by ambulance to ECMC. Mair was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The district attorney's office said prosecutors requested that Bulera be remanded, Judge Minear set bail at $350,000 cash or bond with conditions that he be monitored with an electronic device, abstain from illegal drugs and alcohol, and not drive a motor vehicle. His driver’s license was also temporarily suspended.

Bulera faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted of the charge.