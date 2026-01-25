Cheektowaga hotel fire causes evacuation and displaces more than 60 people

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fire at the Quality Inn Hotel in Cheektowaga displaced more than 60 people Saturday morning.

The fire broke out just before 8 a.m. inside the hotel at 4217 Genesee Street across from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames within 15 minutes, according to Cheektowaga police. At least three rooms with substantial damage.

No injuries have been reported. The American Red Cross is working with the Town of Cheektowaga Director of Emergency Services to help those displaced. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

