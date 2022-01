BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There's some exciting news for a group of local student athletes.

Players from the Cheektowaga Central High School unified basketball team have been selected to represent New York State at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando.

The games take place this June.

On Saturday the athletes were honing their skills during a practice at the high school gym on Union Road.

The goal of the Special Olympics USA Games is to celebrate the athlete's abilities both on and off the court.