Cheekotwaga council member resigns after questions surrounding residency

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Democratic Committee announced that Council member Stephen Nowicki has resigned after questions surrounding his residency.

Nowicki's resignation is effective immediately, and the committee said it is now accepting resumes from individuals interested in appearing on the general election ballot as a Town Council candidate in November.

Lynn Dearmyer, chair of the committee, released the following statement:

"Immediately after learning of the questions surrounding Councilmember Stephen Nowicki’s residency, I contacted members of the Cheektowaga Democratic Committee to discuss options for resolving this issue in a manner that best serves our community.



We agreed that unless Mr. Nowicki could commit to making his Cheektowaga home his primary residence, he should submit his resignation.



I conveyed this consensus to Mr. Nowicki and urged him to make a decision prior to August 3rd, the deadline for filling the vacancy in the November general election.



This morning he informed me that he will resign from the council, effective immediately.



This is the right course of action as a matter of ethics, and it is the one that allows the voters of Cheektowaga to choose Mr. Nowicki’s replacement.



As we turn to the task of naming a candidate for the fall election, I thank Mr. Nowicki for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Cheektowaga Republican Chair Dawn Filipski released the following statement: