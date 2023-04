AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheeburger Cheeburger announced Wednesday that its Amherst location will be closing on Saturday, April 15 after being open for over 16 years.

The chain made its announcement through Facebook Wednesday evening, writing that its inability to negotiate a new lease is the reason for the closure.

With the Amherst location closing, Cheeburger Cheeburger now operates only six other locations in the country, with the closest at JFK Airport in Queens, NY.