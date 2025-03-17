Check out this live stream of a bald eagle nest in Western New York

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new nest cam set up in Western New York is offering an up-close look at the lives of bald eagles.

The Ott Family Bald Eagle Nest Camera is located in Warsaw. The Ott family says this is the latest addition to its lineup of live-streaming bald eagle nest cameras and provides a front-row seat to the lives of a bald eagle pair.

The camera was installed in December for the nesting season for this eagle pair. The Ott family says this marks the fourth year for this nest which has been used now to raise two eaglets.