Chautauqua County woman charged with animal cruelty after dog dies due to lack of shelter and food

FREWSBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in the Town of Carroll say a 33-year-old woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly failing to provide a dog with appropriate food and shelter, resulting in the dog's death.

Investigators say Amanda Wickstrom of Frewsburg allegedly left a dog outside of her home and failed to provide the dog with proper sustenance.

Officials say Wickstrom allegedly failed to register the dog in accordance with state law, and was also charged for failing to provide appropriate shelter for another dog.

Wickstrom was issued an appearance ticket.