Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chautauqua County woman charged with animal cruelty after dog dies due to lack of shelter and food

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Handcuffs
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 13:38:12-05

FREWSBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in the Town of Carroll say a 33-year-old woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly failing to provide a dog with appropriate food and shelter, resulting in the dog's death.

Investigators say Amanda Wickstrom of Frewsburg allegedly left a dog outside of her home and failed to provide the dog with proper sustenance.

Officials say Wickstrom allegedly failed to register the dog in accordance with state law, and was also charged for failing to provide appropriate shelter for another dog.

Wickstrom was issued an appearance ticket.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!