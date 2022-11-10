Chautauqua County woman accused of assault and endangering the welfare of a child

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Chautauqua County woman is accused of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, an investigation was conducted into an incident where a young child sustained serious injuries in April 2021 and it was determined that 34-year-old Titiana L. Berrios engaged in conduct "that resulted in the young child sustaining serious physical injuries that needed immediate medical attention."

Berrios was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned in Chautauqua County Court and committed to The Chautauqua County Jail on $750,000/$1,500,000 bail.