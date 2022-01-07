Watch
Chautauqua County warning about Medicare phone scam

Posted at 3:01 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 15:01:54-05

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Officials in Chautauqua County are warning about a phone scam in which a caller identifies themselves as a Medicare employee and are seeking to upgrade your Medicare card.

Authorities say you should not entertain any calls of this nature as its a type of phone solicitation and potential fraud/scam.

If you get one of these calls, officials say you should hang up immediately.

Police say if you fall victim to one of these scams, you should contact local authorities immediately.

