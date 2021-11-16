Chautauqua County vaccine clinics, NARCAN training

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Health officials in Chautauqua County are working to kill three birds with one stone Tuesday.

The county's Mental Health Association is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 6975, 31 Water Street in Jamestown from noon to 3:00 P.M. No appointments are needed. Anyone is welcome to get Johnson & Johnson first doses and anyone over the age of 16 can get a booster shot.

Health officials hope this can stop the spread of the virus in the community. Right now Chautauqua county's COVID-19 positivity rate is 11% as of November 14. 67.3% of adults in the county is at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, more than 20% fewer than the statewide average.

At that clinic, the county is offering free screenings for Hepatitis A and will be giving out vaccines for the virus.

They're also giving out Narcan and training people how to use it to combat high opioid overdose numbers across the county.

County health officials say the two issues in the county are linked. "Those who use substances and particularly IV drug users are much more at risk of contracting Hep A," says Steven Cobb, the executive director of the Mental Health Association. He also says that means people at-risk for Hepatitis A are also at risk for overdosing.

Hepatitis A cases in Chautauqua County were on the rise in the spring, but it was quickly brought back under control.