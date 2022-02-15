Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office searching for stolen tractor

TOWN OF HANOVER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is searching for tractor stolen from a residence in the Town of Hanover.

The sheriff's office said the tractor was stolen from a residence in the area of Versailles Road between February 1 and February 4.

The photo below was provided to the sheriff's office as a comparison but it is not the actual tractor that was stolen. The sheriff's office said the tractor that was stolen did not have a bucket.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 716-753-4232.