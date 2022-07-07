Watch Now
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office searching for person who fell off boat near Barcelona Pier

Posted at 3:20 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 15:20:54-04

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced a search is underway for a person who fell off a boat near Barcelona Pier and is now missing.

Emergency crews responded around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to Barcelona Pier for a water emergency.

According to the sheriff's office, a fishing charter boat was fishing about a half-mile offshore in the Town of Ripley when someone on the boat fell overboard.

The person has not been recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff's office said no foul play is suspected.

