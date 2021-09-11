Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 58-year-old woman with dementia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says it needs your help searching for a 58-year-old woman with dementia, and may be in need of medical attention.

The sheriff's office says Laura Wilcox was last seen on Route 20 in the village of Fredonia around 4 p.m. Friday.

Wilcox was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt tied around her waist and blue floral pants.

Investigators believe Wilcox was on a bus headed for Dunkirk.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office at (716) 753-2131 or 911.