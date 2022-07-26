Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office preparing for new gun permits

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is preparing for a rush of new gun permits as the state requirements for permit applications.

Starting September 1, 2022, the requirements for all pistol permit applications will change.

Local handgun safety courses are filling up in anticipation of the application changes.

The Sheriff's Office recommends that anyone looking to take their safety course between now and September 1, complete the application forms before their course date.