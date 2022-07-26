Watch Now
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office preparing for new gun permits

In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is preparing for a rush of new gun permits as the state requirements for permit applications.

Starting September 1, 2022, the requirements for all pistol permit applications will change.

Local handgun safety courses are filling up in anticipation of the application changes.

The Sheriff's Office recommends that anyone looking to take their safety course between now and September 1, complete the application forms before their course date.

