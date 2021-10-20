Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office needs your help investigating Silver Creek burglary

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office needs your help investigating a burglary in which two people crashed their car into a store in Silver Creek and stole the safe.

Investigators say two people drove a Chevrolet Blazer into a Dollar General at 1360 Rt. 5 & 20 just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

The subjects then grabbed the safe inside the store and left.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office at (716) 753-4910, and if that information leads to a conviction and arrest, you could be rewarded up to $1,000.