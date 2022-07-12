Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating fire in Town of Sheridan

TOWN OF SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire that occurred on Route 20 in Town of Sheridan Monday.

The fire occurred at 3491 Route 20. The sheriff's office said the building housed multiple businesses and part of it was also an old bowling alley.

According to the sheriff's office, it took several hours to extinguish the fire due to the construction of the building. The Sheridan Fire Department was assisted by 15 mutual aid departments.

The sheriff's office said an initial investigation determined the fire started in the area of a car detailing garage in the rear of the building. No cause has been determined. The investigation is continuing.