Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating fire at Homestead Cafe

Homestead Cafe & Catering
Posted at 11:17 AM, Apr 03, 2022
BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire at Homestead Cafe Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, fire departments responded to the cafe located at 3062 Route 430 in Bemus Point around 2:10 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

In a post on its Facebook page the Homestead Cafe said:

"Thank you to all the first responders and volunteers on scene. This is a devastating loss we will be attempting to navigate in the upcoming days.

Anyone contacting us about catering events call or text (716)640-8479 please be patient waiting for our response"

