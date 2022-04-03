Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating fire at Homestead Cafe

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire at Homestead Cafe Sunday.
According to the sheriff's office, fire departments responded to the cafe located at 3062 Route 430 in Bemus Point around 2:10 a.m. Sunday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.
In a post on its Facebook page the Homestead Cafe said:
"Thank you to all the first responders and volunteers on scene. This is a devastating loss we will be attempting to navigate in the upcoming days.
Anyone contacting us about catering events call or text (716)640-8479 please be patient waiting for our response"