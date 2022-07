SINCLAIRVILLE, NY (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night in the village of Sinclairville.

Deputies were called to the scene on Reed Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Investigators said they found one man shot. He was taken to UPMC but later died.

The sheriff's office has not yet released the victim's name or age.

Authorities believe the shooting was not random. The investigation is ongoing.