Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly fire in Frewsburg

FREWSBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a deadly house fire.

Investigators said the fire started in a house on Main Street just before 7:30 Monday morning.

The Frewsburg Fire Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Carroll Police all responded to the fire. They determined that the house contained five apartment units, four of which were occupied.

The sheriff's office says one person was found dead in the house but the rest of the people who lived there were able to make it out safely. The Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.