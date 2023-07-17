Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly crash involving riding lawn mower

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced it is investigating a deadly crash involving a riding lawn mower.

The incident occurred around noon on Monday in the area of Barnes Road and Prospect Station Road.

The sheriff's office said an investigation into the incident revealed that the male driving the riding lawn mower entered the road from the north shoulder and was struck by a pickup truck that was towing a trailer. According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the pickup truck did attempt to stop but was not able to avoid the riding lawn mower.

The driver of the riding lawn mower was seriously injured and died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

The sheriff's office said it was assisted by the Westfield Police Department, Portland and Brocton fire departments, and Chautauqua County EMS.