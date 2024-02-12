Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly crash in Town of Villenova

Crash
WKBW
Crash
Posted at 1:16 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 13:16:49-05

TOWN OF VILLENOVA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in the Town of Villenova.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on February 10 on Dye Road.

The sheriff's office said it responded with the South Dayton Fire Department to the report of the crash and the investigation found that a UTV exited the road and struck a tree.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died as a result of the crash.

The driver's name has not been released at this time and the sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!