Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly crash in Town of Villenova

TOWN OF VILLENOVA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in the Town of Villenova.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on February 10 on Dye Road.

The sheriff's office said it responded with the South Dayton Fire Department to the report of the crash and the investigation found that a UTV exited the road and struck a tree.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died as a result of the crash.

The driver's name has not been released at this time and the sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.