Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating assault at Mayville Library

MAYVILLE, WN.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced it is investigating an assault at the Mayville Library.

Deputies responded to the reported assault around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mayville Library located at 92 South Erie Street. 20-year-old Xavier Guadarrama, of Jamestown, allegedly assaulted an employee of the library with a knife and fled the scene.

Guadarrama was located and taken into custody after a brief search. He was charged with first-degree attempted assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. He was also found to be wanted on an outstanding probation warrant and was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail pending arraignment.