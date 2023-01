DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced it is investigating after a body was found near the shore of Lake Erie near Canadaway Creek in Dunkirk.

The sheriff's office said it responded along with the Dunkirk Police Department and located the body that appears to be a man who has been dead "for a significant amount of time."

The man has not been identified and an autopsy will be completed.