CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who went missing in Lake Erie near the Town of Ripley on July 7.

According to the sheriff's office, the captain of a charter boat, 70-year-old Fred Forsythe Jr. of Coudersport, PA, was attempting to bring a fish into the boat when he lost his balance and fell overboard. The sheriff's office said the charter guests were unfamiliar with the operation of the boat and were unable to get the boat turned around before he disappeared under the water.

The incident was reported and a search for Forsythe began. The sheriff's office said the search lasted for parts of five days and was unsuccessful. His body was discovered Friday in the Town of Evans.