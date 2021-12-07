Watch
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office asking for public's assistance locating missing person

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:53 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 12:53:06-05

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing person.

According to the sheriff's office, Alyssa Loveland was reported missing by her family around 1:30 a.m. She was last known to be in the City of Jamestown in the area of UPMC Hospital around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Loveland is 5'5" tall with waist-length blonde hair and is believed to be wearing a white jacket.

The sheriff's office said her family is concerned for her well-being and anyone with information is asked to call (716) 753-4232.

