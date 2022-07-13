MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced it is actively investigating a missing person case from 1976.

The sheriff's office said on March 8, 1976 22-year-old Judith Threlkeld was reported missing to the Silver Creek Police Department. She was last seen walking home on Central Avenue after leaving the Anderson-Lee Library wearing blue jeans, a khaki shirt, a blue sweater, a navy blue suede coat, snow boots and carrying a brown purse. The Silver Creek Police Department investigated her disappearance for several years but was unable to locate her.

According to the sheriff's office, in June 2022 it received information from a citizen about Threlkeld's case while investigating an unrelated homicide.

The sheriff's office is actively investigating her disappearance and asks anyone with information to contact Investigator Tom Tarpley at (716) 753-4578 or Investigator Tom DiZinno at (716) 753-4579.