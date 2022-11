CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Chautauqua County Sheriff's K9 located two missing children Wednesday.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to Johnson Road in the Town of Ripley around 6:18 p.m. for reports of two missing children.

According to police, a 7-year-old and a 16-year-old were unable to find their way out of the woods.

Police say K9 Bentley was able to track them down and return them to their parents safely.

There are no reported injuries.