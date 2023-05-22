Chautauqua County Sheriff's essay contest sponsors fishing trip

MAYVILLE, NY (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is offering high school students an opportunity to get out on the water and fish his summer.

It's part of the Sheriff's Summer Essay Contest.

Eight high school students will win a free all-day fishing charter trip on Lake Erie.

The boat takes off at 7 a.m. on June 22 and returns around 1 p.m. that day.

To enter the contest, students will need to write an essay about social justice issues they find important and identify potential solutions to unify the community.

There is no essay length requirement, but they must be typed.

Essays are due June 1.

You can send your essays to Sheriff James Quattrone at the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

15 E. Chautauqua Street

Mayville, NY 14757

If you have any questions, you're asked to cal Sheriff Quattrone's office at (716) 753-4900