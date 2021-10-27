Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies searching for wanted subject; shelter in place

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
NY-394, Martin Wright Road
Posted at 5:41 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 17:41:34-04

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a wanted subject, in the area of the gorge between Route 394 and Martin Wright Rd. in the towns of Westfield and Chautauqua, and a shelter is in place.

Authorities describe the subject as a white man who is about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with short hair, and his clothing is unknown other than he is not wearing a jacket.

Investigators say make sure that you have your car and house locked.

If you see any suspicious activity you're asked to call the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office at (716) 753-2131.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!