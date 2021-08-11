Chautauqua County recommending masks in indoor public areas and crowded outdoor settings

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and the Chautauqua County Department of Health are recommending that people wear masks in public indoor areas as well as crowded outdoor settings like concerts and sporting events.

The county has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases with over 70 percent of cases among unvaccinated people since August 1, with about 20 percent of cases among fully vaccinated people.

“Although the uptick in cases does not indicate a particular hot spot or cluster of cases in the county, we are seeing some breakthrough cases here,” said Christine Schuyler, Chautauqua County Public Health Director.

The county is recommending you wear masks in the following settings which include indoor public areas



in crowded outdoor settings, such as concerts or ballgames

immunocompromised or who have someone in their household with a weakened immune system

at increased risk for severe disease; or unvaccinated

“We are actively working with a group of school leaders from rural and city school districts, and Erie 2-Chautauqua Cattaraugus BOCES to set guidance for primary and secondary schools,” said

Schuyler. “Recommendations from the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics, and the NYS Education Department are being taken into account and we hope to have final guidance available very shortly.”

The county says it will make changes to its COVID-19 data dashboard on Thursday which includes vaccination status, county-wide vaccination rate, and an interactive map of COVID-19 cases in the county.