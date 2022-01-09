Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chautauqua County polar plunge raises thousands for Oishei Children's Hospital

The 20th annual "Polar Bear Swim" returns after a year off due to COVID-19.
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 17:31:51-05

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As each body hits the subzero icy water on the beach of Silver Creek, money goes directly to children at the Oishei Children's Hospital - alongside local fire and EMS crews in Silver Creek.

"We have done this for twenty years ... and we continue to do it, for the people that don't have a voice," said Judi Kelly, the Co-Chair of the event.

The "Polar Bear Swim," was given the namesake because ... "its not a plunge, everyone out there takes a swim in that freezing water," said Kelly.

Each year around January swimmers line up (typically in costume) and jump into the icy water for a few minutes. The event also features live music, food, raffles and other ways to fundraise - if you are not so willing to go into the water.

"Each year, we've raised at least $8,500, so after twenty years - its become a lot of money," said Pamela Forge, the other co-chair of the event.

While the event has wrapped up for the season, you can still donate to the fund by using the contact info here:

Come August - the group is planning another event, the "Chicken Swim" for those too afraid (or chicken) to hit the cold water. You can sign up with the same info above.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!