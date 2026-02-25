Chautauqua County man sentenced to prison for his role in 2014 murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Anthony Neubauer, of Falconer, who was convicted of aiding and abetting a kidnapping, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

According to investigators, on May 27, 2014, Neubauer and Matthew Rudy kidnapped Joseph Anthony and then traveled from Jamestown to Rudy’s property in Pennsylvania. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Anthony was tricked into traveling to Pennsylvania by an offer of cocaine and they took him there because they believed he was a cooperator. After arriving, investigators said Neubauer and Rudy told Anthony they did not have any cocaine, then shot and killed him, and then buried him on Rudy’s property.

“Anthony Neubauer and his co-defendant went to great lengths to silence a person they believed was cooperating in a law enforcement investigation, including kidnapping, crossing state lines, murder and disposing of a body. A lot of time may have passed, but our law enforcement partners demonstrated perseverance and unwavering determination, which ultimately resulted in uncovering Neubauer’s actions. As a consequence, he will now spend the next two decades in prison.” - U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo

“Today’s sentencing of Anthony Neubauer reflects the FBI’s unwavering commitment to pursuing justice, no matter how much time has passed. When the Jamestown Police Department requested assistance with this cold case murder investigation, the FBI surged resources across Western New York and northern Pennsylvania. By combining investigative technology and proven tactics, we were able to secure justice for the victim and his family.” - Philip Tejera, Special Agent-in-Charge of the FBI’s Buffalo Field Office

Rudy was previously convicted and sentenced to prison.