Chautauqua County man pleads guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal incident in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 38-year-old Nicholas J. Rosado, also known as Nicholas J. Boaz, of Mayville, pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

According to the district attorney's office, on July 7, 2022, Rosado was driving on Abbott Road near Kenefick Avenue in Buffalo when he hit a bicyclist and left the scene without reporting the incident to police. 27-year-old Theodore Dionne of West Seneca died from his injuries.

Rosado faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 5. He continues to be held without bail.