TOWN OF CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Chautauqua County man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office 45-year-old Edward A. McAlister of Sinclairville was traveling south on Rood Road in the Town of Charlotte when his motorcycle left the west side of the road and crashed.

McAlister suffered serious injuries, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says no charges are expected to be filed.