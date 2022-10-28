Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chautauqua County man killed in dump truck accident in Stockton

Sirens
Scripps Media
Generic Sirens
Sirens
Posted at 11:11 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 11:11:24-04

STOCKTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Chautauqua County man was killed in a dump truck accident in Stockton on Thursday.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. at 3983 Waterman Road in the Town of Stockton.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed that William K. Rossow, of Sinclairville, was backing a dump truck off the road around a pond and the dump truck got close to the bank and tipped into the pond.

Rossow became trapped in the dump truck underwater and two neighbors in the area who heard the accident were able to get him out of the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SeeItOn7-Halloween-1280x720-Social.jpg

Share your Halloween pictures with 7 News!