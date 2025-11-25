Chautauqua County man facing rape charge after sheriff’s office investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced a Cherry Creek man is facing a rape charge after an investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, on November 4, 2025, its Criminal Investigation Division investigated a report of sexual misconduct involving a juvenile. 75-year-old Robert K. Braymiller of Cherry Creek is accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile victim and was charged with second-degree rape.

The sheriff's office said Braymiller was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for Centralized Arraignment Program (CAP) proceedings.